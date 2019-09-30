As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Stake; Ugi New (UGI) Holding Maintained by Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 181.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 11,415 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $225.53. About 176,426 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 472,346 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 9,065 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 1.28 million were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Haverford Tru has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 128,275 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 11,542 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co owns 411,177 shares. Foster Motley invested 0.76% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.33% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 28,782 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Andra Ap reported 134,300 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,452 shares to 93,735 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 13,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,769 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 211,641 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $187.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 93,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,469 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.