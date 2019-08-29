As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Independent Investors Trimmed Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Birinyi Associates Lifted Its Position

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $206.35. About 272,533 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings.

