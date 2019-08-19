As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding; Hap Trading Has Lifted Its Avon Prods (AVP) Stake

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 1502.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 694,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 740,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 46,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.255. About 1.40 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 126,062 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management reported 12,784 shares. Cap Intl Sarl, a California-based fund reported 958,800 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.79M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 36,632 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shah Cap stated it has 7.77 million shares or 11.87% of all its holdings. Blair William Il holds 34,525 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 281,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Commerce reported 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Capital International Investors owns 15.82M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 3.26M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 135,000 shares. Fil Limited reported 221 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management accumulated 3.13 million shares. Goelzer Invest Inc invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Call) by 175,600 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANET) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.