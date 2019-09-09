As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.77 Million; Icon Plc (ICLR) Valuation Rose While Financial Counselors Upped by $331,976 Its Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 328,644 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 6,738 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 4,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $152.06. About 195,583 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,132 shares to 414,258 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,711 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Icon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ICLR – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2018. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.