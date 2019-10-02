As Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined, Clarkston Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $3.77 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 247,995 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.38 million, down from 250,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.07. About 130,307 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 93,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 74,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 6.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s artificial intelligence still has trouble finding hate speech – but finds a lot of nudity; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 21/03/2018 – REFILE-Academic in Facebook storm worked on Russian ‘dark’ personality project; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares to 140,390 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,020 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 33,277 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 1.39M shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,763 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Signature Est Investment Advisors Ltd reported 2,836 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Seven Post Office LP has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.09% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors New York has 28,086 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.06% or 11,261 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.37% or 4,202 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). B Riley Wealth reported 0.79% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.12M shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Counselors has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 449,060 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $110.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 255,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.06 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.