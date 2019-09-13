As Waters (WAT) Stock Value Declined, Harvey Investment Co Cut Its Stake; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $948,393

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.3. About 844,673 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 66,628 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34M, down from 72,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $233.77. About 171,298 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,786 shares to 79,215 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc by 33,573 shares to 599,999 shares, valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.