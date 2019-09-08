As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Raised Position; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Lifted by $13.74 Million Its Stake

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 473,719 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,678 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 5 shares. 8,690 are owned by Legacy Private Tru Comm. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 23,978 shares in its portfolio. 119,380 were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3,571 shares. Stephens Ar reported 490 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sageworth Tru reported 4 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 417,914 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 41,549 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 442,240 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

