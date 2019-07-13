As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Alps Advisors Has Increased Stake by $329,563; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Geller Family Office Services Boosted Its Position

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 1,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,262 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 5,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLY) by 5,868 shares to 126,476 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) by 430,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Harrington Michael C had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million on Wednesday, January 30. 2,942 shares valued at $673,571 were sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, January 28. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180. Kim Francis sold $206,694 worth of stock. $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by King Ian. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Violich Cap holds 1,400 shares. Ls Invest Limited owns 2,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 6,172 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp has 27,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management accumulated 184,621 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,692 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 7,118 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares in its portfolio. 77,362 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,868 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 333,054 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,508 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 15 shares. 320,836 were accumulated by Fenimore Asset Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 1.37 million shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 0.16% or 3,872 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Co owns 105,540 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caprock Group Incorporated has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,617 shares. Wellington Shields Lc has 15,640 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Co owns 0.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,828 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 409,014 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.1% stake. Argent Tru Com stated it has 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Illinois-based Moller has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bellecapital accumulated 5,499 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 176,828 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru, Maine-based fund reported 4.82 million shares. Amg National Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

