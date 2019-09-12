As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Has Lowered by $15.20 Million Its Stake; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Stake

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 70,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,154 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.84M, down from 320,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $234.84. About 362,058 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 391,766 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 4,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 18,434 were accumulated by Savings Bank. Private Grp holds 758,857 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital has 50,882 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt owns 56,960 shares. Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Atria Invs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,725 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 26,296 shares. Citigroup reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northern Trust Corporation reported 805,272 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 2.6% or 407,737 shares. Hightower Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,803 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $213.95 million for 10.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amp Limited reported 31,938 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance stated it has 41,578 shares. 7,080 were accumulated by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company. The New York-based Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.25% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cornerstone has 622 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 192,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 2,747 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 159,262 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 13,398 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 0.25% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18,042 shares to 377,669 shares, valued at $55.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 291,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).