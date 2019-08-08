As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $153.58 Million; Citigroup New (C) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 26,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 81,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 9.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 223,441 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.13% or 727,722 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 9,440 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.48% or 790,223 shares. 130 are held by Vigilant Management Limited Liability. Bkd Wealth Advisors invested in 8,394 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brave Asset Mngmt has 12,554 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested in 159,251 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Pa reported 0.93% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 539,406 shares stake. Sun Life Inc invested in 3,993 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 5.21 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 55,860 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Asset Management One Commerce stated it has 52,251 shares. Franklin stated it has 966,782 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 4.34 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 39,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,172 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 11,416 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 1,780 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 600 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,413 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.07% or 254,291 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Lc accumulated 2,155 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,759 shares. Allen Inv Llc reported 943 shares. Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Prtn Lc has invested 2.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. The insider Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26M. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33M.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $327.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).