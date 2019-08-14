As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Adams Asset Advisors Increased Schweitzer (SWM) Position by $850,060; Market Valuation Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $201.14. About 342,537 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 56,982 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everence Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,646 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,877 shares. Wheatland stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dubuque Commercial Bank has 335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,227 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited has 5,569 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Lc reported 1,000 shares. Dupont Cap owns 44,504 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Snyder Capital Management Lp invested in 0.1% or 8,805 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,475 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 3,127 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Queen Latifah on Jussie Smollett: â€˜Until I see some definitive proof… I gotta go with himâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on March 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) CEO Jeffrey Kramer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 32,700 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Techs has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 400 shares. 219,025 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 873 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 318 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 82,147 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 17,333 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,830 shares stake. Moreover, James Invest Rech Inc has 0.04% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 17,715 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 11,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 24,027 shares. Washington State Bank holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $416.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).