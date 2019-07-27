As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Holding by $43.02 Million; Rivulet Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 171,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 584,725 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.18M, down from 756,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hl Lc owns 33,069 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 217,023 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp invested in 184,621 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 1,550 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 1,528 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated accumulated 13,805 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 1,836 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 3,889 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Korea Investment owns 61,608 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 8,602 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Accuray, Synchrony Financial, and Waters Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 48,055 shares to 314,055 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 455,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.48 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million. $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by King Ian. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51 million. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 0.02% stake. Montag A & Assoc Inc reported 32,700 shares. Ims reported 1.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The California-based Capital Glob Invsts has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Massachusetts Financial Company Ma invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fernwood Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Reliance Of Delaware invested in 2,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 19,650 were accumulated by Odey Asset Gp Ltd. Cibc Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,934 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 138,111 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,521 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,039 shares. Georgia-based Decatur Cap Management has invested 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 354,124 shares stake. Huntington Bank holds 0.38% or 221,786 shares in its portfolio.