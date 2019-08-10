As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Lifted Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 56,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 519,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.73 million, down from 575,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,280 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 413 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,894 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 3,127 shares. Axa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Invesco Ltd owns 645,069 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 0.3% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Becker Management invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 1.13M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 292,810 shares. Tiedemann Lc has 6,535 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 361 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,515 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 939 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 53,728 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26M. On Tuesday, February 12 SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,000 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 65,116 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $59.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 231,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 686,217 shares to 828,302 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Merger Corp by 35,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,339 shares, and cut its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co.

