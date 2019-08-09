As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $2.77 Million; Regent Investment Management Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 61,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 55,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 16.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $212.97 lastly. It is down 9.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 93,412 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 5.55M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Inv Management Ltd reported 1.63% stake. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 266,161 shares. Atlanta Company L L C has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,351 were accumulated by Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 18,792 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 3.6% or 3.11 million shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger Anderson holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,807 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 20,148 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Shikiar Asset Inc has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,550 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares to 2,196 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,747 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 2,319 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp has 110 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 100 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 47,817 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 182 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,400 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts Incorporated holds 4.85% or 49,400 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,937 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 4,710 shares stake. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 1,480 shares. Principal Financial Gru reported 109,610 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 10,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Argyle reported 14,425 shares. 41,578 are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Harrington Michael C. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million.