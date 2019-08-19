As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $640,050; Greylin Investment Mangement Holds Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 115,938 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 1,682 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 52,479 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hikari Tsushin holds 0.28% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 5,000 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 4,168 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 953 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,835 shares. Hartford invested in 0.06% or 7,825 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny reported 66,386 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 89,128 shares. Mawer Mgmt Limited holds 496,713 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Leavell Investment Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 12,687 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,200 shares to 82,584 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,005 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 850 were accumulated by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 52,486 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 439,546 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 46,066 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp reported 15,535 shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 101,107 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 22,506 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Covington has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa invested in 13,836 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Staley Advisers holds 3.8% or 901,633 shares in its portfolio. 26,102 were reported by First Amer Retail Bank.