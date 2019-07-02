As Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed by $640,050 Its Position; Parthenon Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Decreased by $541,600

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 289,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 3.78M shares traded or 102.84% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 591,815 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.73 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Human Glycome Project Boosted by Support of Critical Goods and Services from Genos, New England Biolabs and Waters Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 250,058 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 254,076 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 26,662 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc reported 320,836 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance reported 41,578 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 298,838 shares. Cibc Asset owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 7,075 shares. Hl Fin Services Llc accumulated 0.13% or 33,069 shares. Whittier Trust holds 369 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Middleton Company Ma reported 3,195 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 6,020 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 4,054 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.13% or 6,172 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 939 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Shares for $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider BERENDT MICHAEL J sold $646,590. $206,694 worth of stock was sold by Kim Francis on Friday, January 25. SALICE THOMAS P sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180. $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by King Ian on Monday, January 28. REED JOANN A sold $133,564 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 2.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62M was sold by MUCCI MARTIN. Vossler Jennifer R. sold $784,577 worth of stock or 10,755 shares.