As Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased by $2.77 Million Its Stake; Bank Of The West Has Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $568,160 as Stock Price Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 482,149 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 117,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has 941,446 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 4.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 18,404 shares. Moreover, Montag A And has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 3.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orleans Mgmt Corp La reported 40,365 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 535,060 shares. Mairs Power holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,184 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.66 million shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability invested in 42,670 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 32,556 shares. 9,114 were reported by Ims Capital Mgmt. 124,820 are owned by Selway Asset. Country Club Trust Na owns 2.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 324,458 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,602 shares to 58,238 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.