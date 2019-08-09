As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted by $2.81 Million Its Position; Brown Capital Management Trimmed Its Nic (EGOV) Stake as Share Price Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 322.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 11,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 14,673 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 3,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $212.65. About 225,064 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc analyzed 836,717 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.89 million, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 128,758 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,067 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 153,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why NIC Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EGOV) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 12,904 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 85,104 shares. Blackrock invested in 10.26M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 272,829 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.02% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Parkside Comml Bank & Trust reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney holds 0.1% or 92,832 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,643 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 181,389 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 41,376 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership reported 1,516 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 206,101 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 2.30M shares.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33,938 shares to 23,717 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,553 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital accumulated 0.01% or 4,877 shares. Commerce Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 1,100 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 229 shares or 0% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership owns 4,409 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,058 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has 0.26% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cleararc Cap owns 1,759 shares. 5,000 were reported by Hikari Tsushin. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 1,485 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 283,736 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 2,319 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co Inc has 0.11% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,352 shares. Burney has 0.83% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F.