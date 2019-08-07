As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Cut Its Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 504,711 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc analyzed 3,861 shares as the company's stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 15,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 344,362 shares traded or 86.90% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 22,400 shares. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 64,152 shares to 73,291 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has 2,400 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.22% or 18,435 shares. Perkins Coie owns 400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il reported 2,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,448 shares. First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,568 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Jefferies Gru Lc owns 27,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,830 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1,262 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Mngmt accumulated 496,713 shares. The Michigan-based Chem Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.14% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com