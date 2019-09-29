As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Holding in Rogers Communication (RCI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 20.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 40.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 20.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.14 million shares traded or 192.51% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 43,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 475,437 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.33 million, down from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 557,813 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Agf invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Natixis Lp holds 108,165 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.06 million shares. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Financial Counselors stated it has 24,226 shares. Kistler invested in 500 shares. Uss Inv Management Ltd owns 4.80M shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 0.7% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 7,989 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 960 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 337,075 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 213,446 shares. Scheer Rowlett & Assoc Inv Management Ltd reported 1.03M shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Bollard Gru Ltd has invested 0.29% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 285,320 shares to 9.57M shares, valued at $57.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 50,391 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $130.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 278,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Cap reported 62,141 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc holds 0.03% or 3,240 shares. Ghp Inv accumulated 8,272 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Provident Inv Mgmt owns 5,800 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 87,056 were accumulated by Adage Grp Ltd Llc. Ipswich Investment Comm reported 1,377 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.05% or 47,639 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 3,400 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fincl Bank holds 4,262 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 1,026 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,309 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 100 shares. 7.61M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 315,499 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.12 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

