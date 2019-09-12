As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Decreased Holding by $15.20 Million; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Crosslink Capital Boosted Its Position

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 25,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 141,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.03M, up from 115,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 133,576 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 70,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,154 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.84M, down from 320,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $234.7. About 346,166 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 92,040 shares to 388,476 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 385,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,287 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 55,885 shares to 528,072 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 26,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,666 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc..

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $147.34M for 27.55 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.