As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Its Holding; Strategic Global Advisors Cut Its Holding in Autohome (ATHM) by $2.12 Million as Market Value Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Waters (WAT) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629.52M, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Waters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $222.96. About 469,323 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 706,451 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 156,795 shares to 221,525 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $102.29M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.69M for 26.17 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9,510 shares to 872,225 shares, valued at $58.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Adr by 139,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Adr (NYSE:BMA).