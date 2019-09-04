As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Cut by $640,050 Its Position; Checchi Capital Advisers Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $124.66 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.49. About 951,737 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.44. About 100,142 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.80 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares to 16,019 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0.56% or 311,771 shares. Monetta Fin reported 7.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Res invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green And Partners LP has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Lc owns 726 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 119 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,400 shares. Night Owl Cap Lc holds 14,994 shares or 9.56% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,333 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 10,611 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 498 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,967 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Culbertson A N & has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 24.82 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.