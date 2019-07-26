As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Declined, Joel Isaacson & Company Raised Its Stake

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $254.98. About 398,549 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 457,394 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 24/04/2018 – WATERS AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 1,423 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 2,018 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company holds 7,609 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com owns 100,400 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 13,288 shares. Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 0.73% or 3,800 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Com owns 850 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Lc has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 953 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 197,030 shares. Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 8,805 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.40 million activity. 10,800 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.55% or 18,925 shares. Quadrant Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc has 300 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 894 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 1.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 22,126 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Personal Capital Advisors owns 1,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset North America stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James Associate holds 0.2% or 523,669 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 1,750 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.05% stake. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 625 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,184 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).