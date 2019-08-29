As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $2.77 Million; Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Decreased Stake by $539,028

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $210.52. About 238,172 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 70,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 77,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 3.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.14 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap has invested 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Town Country Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com invested in 14,430 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp holds 1,242 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communications reported 46,000 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 16,710 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palladium Prns Lc reported 5,200 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Company Inc stated it has 19,299 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Markel reported 366,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,724 shares. Ensemble Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,760 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 6,164 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 1.20M shares. Horan Cap holds 0.57% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36,518 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,807 shares stake. 4,736 are held by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 186,568 shares stake. 1,485 are held by Clean Yield Grp. Hikari Power Limited holds 1.38% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 52,350 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 35,305 shares. King Luther Cap Management invested in 3,400 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stock Yards Savings Bank holds 3,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,051 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.3% or 4.30 million shares in its portfolio. Cadence Management Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 140,016 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com holds 30,549 shares.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

