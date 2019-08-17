As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder North Star Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 614,979 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 18,568 shares to 241,454 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,006 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

