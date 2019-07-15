As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Holder Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Align Technology (ALGN) Market Value Rose, Bbr Partners Lifted Its Stake by $910,504

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $285.53. About 227,626 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.99. About 194,138 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters Corporation (WAT) CEO Christopher O’Connell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. King Ian sold $5.25M worth of stock. $673,571 worth of stock was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, January 28. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. 913 shares were sold by Kim Francis, worth $206,694. Shares for $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. Shares for $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7.19% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5.03M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 41,578 shares stake. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 206 are held by Trust Department Mb Finance Bankshares N A. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com reported 4,082 shares. 1.13M are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,814 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,780 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 817 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 92,535 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 292,810 shares. 281,862 are owned by Merian Glob (Uk) Limited. Perkins Coie reported 400 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.59 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $99.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,984 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Align Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CAH vs. ALGN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Align Technology, Inc., 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology Launches the iTero Element® Foundation Intraoral Scanner With Restorative Software – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com accumulated 1,102 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 20,975 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,891 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,047 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 4,502 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company owns 70 shares. Hartford Invest Commerce accumulated 0.06% or 7,879 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt reported 116,589 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 2,975 shares. Hsbc Holding Public has 82,621 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.41% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 297,101 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3,248 shares. Parsec Fincl holds 0.13% or 6,993 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.