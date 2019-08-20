As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $312,997; Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Moog (MOG.A) as Share Price Were Volatile

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,106 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7,089 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 12,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 29,260 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 7,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $208.21. About 130,241 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 6,482 shares to 40,500 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 252 were reported by Regions Fincl. Sterling Cap Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,877 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 3,800 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 953 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 0.09% or 80,862 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,076 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 2,155 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 8,446 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 0.3% or 216,878 shares. 7,950 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation holds 0.3% or 329,817 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr holds 0.02% or 11,186 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 564,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 45,861 shares to 727,764 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

