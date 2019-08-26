As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Maintained by Hamlin Capital Management Llc

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.51. About 152,063 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 88,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 508,645 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, up from 420,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.17. About 556,110 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.02% or 123,307 shares. Century Cos invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Optimum Advsr holds 150 shares. Carroll Associates Inc reported 80 shares. Korea Invest reported 61,608 shares stake. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 3 shares. Middleton Company Inc Ma reported 3,195 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested in 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,331 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dupont Capital holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 44,504 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,909 shares. 77,254 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran reported 1.55% stake. Somerset Gru Limited holds 0.43% or 5,330 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 181,191 shares. Cibc Markets owns 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 418,271 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 48,323 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 4,358 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap holds 15,546 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,372 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 0.88% or 8,019 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway owns 633,393 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 0.19% or 112,088 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adirondack Company invested 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). West Oak reported 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Georgia-based Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,049 shares to 493,412 shares, valued at $39.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

