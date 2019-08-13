As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined While Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Decreased by $27.14 Million Its Holding

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 473 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 527 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24 million, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 1.99M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.83. About 590,321 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 130 shares to 397 shares, valued at $63.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings.