As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Raised Position; Blair William & Company Has Trimmed Sysco (SYY) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 19,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 75,031 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 94,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 2.33M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 410,339 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of stock or 22,400 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kbc Nv accumulated 6,609 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 1,682 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 110 shares stake. Independent Investors reported 4.85% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsec Incorporated accumulated 5,095 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 4,436 shares. Burney Com has 0.83% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 14,213 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 11,309 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability owns 985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 31,232 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 254,291 shares in its portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 856,152 shares. 203,851 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc. Kistler owns 2,898 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 11,809 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Davenport Ltd Liability owns 16,444 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Btim Corp owns 762,395 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 39,477 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,563 shares. Hexavest invested in 0.91% or 1.08 million shares. Norinchukin Bank The has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking accumulated 0.17% or 701,732 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% or 3,922 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $564.37 million for 16.32 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,586 shares to 88,182 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).