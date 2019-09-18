As Waters Corp. (WAT) Share Value Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Raised Position; Hbk Investments LP Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 12,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 33,074 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 20,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 2,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,733 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 8,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $228.34. About 506,375 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl (NYSE:MA) by 3,007 shares to 14,183 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 18,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,799 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer stated it has 41,105 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communication accumulated 41,578 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Com has 0.79% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 55,640 shares. Rockland Co holds 1,111 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oakworth Cap accumulated 381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 4,475 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.06% or 34,207 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 900 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lpl Finance Ltd Llc has 4,372 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Pcl has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 87,846 shares. Caxton Associate LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) by 3,600 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) by 144,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 0.11% or 36,018 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 56 shares. Argent Tru has 197,746 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Tanaka Cap reported 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ent Financial Corporation holds 43,511 shares. Moreover, Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd has 1.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,680 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability reported 12.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carret Asset Mngmt has 3.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 177,873 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.97% or 77,281 shares. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 40,067 shares. 39,693 were reported by Fulton Bankshares Na. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Heritage Wealth reported 6,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.