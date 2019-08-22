As Waters Corp. (WAT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake; Hawkeye Capital Management Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Has Increased by $1.64 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 242,052 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $210.52. About 253,303 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 14,800 shares. 21,965 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. American Int Gp has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 23,999 shares. Axa stated it has 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement owns 79,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 27,745 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Washington has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 353 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 142,101 shares. City holds 431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 44,062 shares. 335 were reported by Ftb Advisors Inc. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,771 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Zeke Advisors Lc reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 13,805 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 26,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.3% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 69 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 19,533 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 50,484 shares. Garrison Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,013 shares. 62,294 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5,443 shares stake.