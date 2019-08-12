As Waters Corp. (WAT) Market Value Declined, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake; Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose While Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed Position by $821,219

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 188,832 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18 million, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $210.1. About 42,788 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares to 34,650 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Limited Liability Company owns 22,813 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Llc reported 11,133 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 474,733 shares. 1.69 million were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Alpha Windward Limited Company invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Private Trust Na stated it has 0.28% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 246,349 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Griffin Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 125 shares. Putnam Investments has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ipswich Investment Management accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,478 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Services, a New Mexico-based fund reported 7,562 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.04 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

