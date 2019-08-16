As Waste Mgmt (WM) Shares Rose, Holder Burns J W & Co Upped Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $7.12 Million

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.32M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.67M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60M shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $117.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.