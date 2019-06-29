As Waste Mgmt (WM) Share Price Rose, Holder Burns J W & Co Raised Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 2.46M shares traded or 45.48% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%)

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 14,566 shares to 80,833 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,340 shares. American Ins Tx has 1.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.92 million were reported by Korea Investment Corporation. Moreover, M Holdings Securities has 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nadler Financial Gru has invested 0.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.02% or 31.75M shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc holds 270,256 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Co Ca owns 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,110 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited accumulated 6,760 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability reported 63,356 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associates Lc invested in 0.14% or 10,686 shares. Personal Advisors invested in 447,987 shares. Guardian Investment accumulated 3.2% or 45,673 shares. Rowland Co Investment Counsel Adv owns 82,407 shares. California-based Blume Capital Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. 365 shares valued at $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Tuesday, January 15. CLARK FRANK M sold 338 shares worth $31,463.

