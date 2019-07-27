As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $901,559; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Neenah (NP) Position by $5.02 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 43,362 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos holds 0.52% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 15,968 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 400 shares. Tctc Limited Co has 2.79% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 24,276 shares. Synovus has 0.24% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 142,802 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 150,525 shares. Private Asset has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hallmark Cap Management reported 5,349 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 121,107 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Fin Corporation In holds 0.05% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,400 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt owns 4,050 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 27,101 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Limited Liability Co reported 72,832 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,339 shares. California-based Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 26,746 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 25,727 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 3,132 shares. Macquarie has invested 0.11% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Laurion Cap Management LP has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 8,793 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) or 55,621 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 23,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 17.74 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares to 863,028 shares, valued at $51.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..