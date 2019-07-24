As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Position by $901,559; Marcato Capital Management LP Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 1.33 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 1.64 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Mngmt La owns 12,650 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thomasville Bancorporation owns 6,572 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 2,448 shares. Redwood Invests Lc holds 0.93% or 122,183 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 4,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H Com reported 2.49% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bowen Hanes And invested in 205,000 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Gw Henssler & stated it has 1.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.84% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Scotia invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 22,793 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.37% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). M&T Bank & Trust owns 258,511 shares.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.30M for 9.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Lc has invested 0.62% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 192,100 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 106,600 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 269,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 106,819 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 18,544 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 64,459 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 0% or 10,926 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The Kentucky-based Hl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ameriprise reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 5 shares.