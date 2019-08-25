As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position by $310,050

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 62,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp(Fdx) (NYSE:FDX) by 1,669 shares to 76,286 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares to 15,948 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc. by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

