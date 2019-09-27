As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Stake; Addenda Capital Has Boosted Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake by $697,080

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 451,174 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 432,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 57,128 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 25,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 71,541 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 46,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 580,389 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 54,084 shares to 1,399 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 4,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,816 shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Corp has 4.93% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pennsylvania holds 0.59% or 124,917 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.4% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 152,599 shares. Caprock Gru reported 0.05% stake. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Services Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.36% or 109,742 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 3,963 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,224 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0% stake. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Spinnaker Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,211 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 68,437 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.