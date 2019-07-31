As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder National Asset Management Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 17,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,763 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14 million, down from 118,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Inv Com Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,711 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,566 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telemus Capital Llc accumulated 2,664 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,111 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 730,653 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 8,650 shares. L S Advsr holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 72,022 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank holds 92,580 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 0.02% or 1,402 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 3,479 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Charter accumulated 7,711 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd holds 3,270 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,506 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,474 shares to 142,405 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 8,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

