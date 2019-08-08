As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $846,660; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Lifted Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 124,675 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 97,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 322,143 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 224,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 469,101 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.72 million for 25.71 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 9,400 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Communication has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oakworth Cap invested in 4,080 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,500 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Com has 1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 36,400 shares. Rech Invsts owns 3.97M shares. Cognios Limited Liability holds 22,813 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il reported 34,523 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.34% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Roanoke Asset Corp New York invested in 8,741 shares. Agf Invests America Incorporated holds 2.14% or 57,998 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 6,020 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,661 were reported by Ledyard National Bank.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares to 656,272 shares, valued at $94.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,250 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zimmer Prns Lp has 2.11% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Carroll Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,245 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 61,199 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,034 shares. 1.32M are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Whittier has 1,061 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 136,765 shares. 7,335 were reported by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.28M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 100,539 shares or 0.1% of the stock.