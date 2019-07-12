As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.09 Million; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Boosted by Amg Funds Llc

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 1.69M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 1.14M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by GROSS PATRICK W. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was made by CLARK FRANK M on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Nomura Inc invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fred Alger Incorporated holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 13,271 shares. Twin Management has invested 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.26% or 10,664 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 663,395 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada reported 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 24,130 were reported by Harbour Limited Company. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp invested in 1.93% or 251,648 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 326,584 shares. 474,733 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. King Wealth has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.64% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 32,744 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $461.80M for 27.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.29% stake. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Interstate Financial Bank reported 205 shares. Whitnell And holds 0% or 41 shares. Payden Rygel holds 1 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 245,341 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 26,475 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il reported 7,255 shares stake. Electron Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,748 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Co holds 2,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hahn Cap Mngmt owns 201,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 24,587 shares. 27 are owned by Timber Creek Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

