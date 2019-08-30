As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $451,400

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 62,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 51,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 241,687 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.29M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 40,520 shares to 43,015 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 198,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,917 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

