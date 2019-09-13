As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed by $392,035 Its Stake; Broadview Advisors Increased Kennametal (KMT) Holding by $5.17 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 406,238 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 475.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 143,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 173,757 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 30,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 138,913 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018

More notable recent Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kennametal to Attend Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Share Price Is Down 31% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Union workers to rally against Kennametal’s proposed healthcare options – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tinicum Inc Adds Milacron Holdings Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KMT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.05 million shares or 0.98% less from 79.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 39,968 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). 26,164 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability. Raymond James And reported 26,637 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 4,887 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Citadel Limited holds 360,011 shares. Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Lp has invested 0.94% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). 85,300 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 86,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,058 shares to 667 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 176,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,025 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.70 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.