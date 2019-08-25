As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut by $846,660 Its Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.25 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 72,165 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 87,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 41,330 shares to 135,504 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 250,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability Corp owns 63 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 7,292 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 375,150 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 44,730 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 8,319 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 4,496 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.75 million shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated owns 841,909 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc owns 46,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5.22 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.31% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Veritable Lp holds 11,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Aspen Invest Management reported 8,789 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 0.63% stake. Benedict has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nottingham Advsrs stated it has 3,512 shares. Peoples Financial reported 70,981 shares stake. Ckw Financial Grp, a Hawaii-based fund reported 400 shares. Cim Mangement owns 0.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,219 shares. Putnam Fl Management Company invested in 40,417 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 32,615 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. North Point Managers Oh stated it has 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,961 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 1.15% or 132,158 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc invested in 51,670 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated holds 10,557 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Paragon And Paragon Ii Joint Venture owns 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.