As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Intact Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $906,400; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.49 Million Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 438,794 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – TENET BOUGHT REMIAINING 15% OF USPI FROM WCAS; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 40,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.98. About 793,751 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.37M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

