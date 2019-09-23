As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Holder Telos Capital Management Decreased Position by $392,035; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Martin Investment Management Decreased Position

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 373,463 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 14,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 93,632 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71M, down from 107,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 102,372 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares to 133,420 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Geomni Dashboard Integrates Renoworks FastTrack for On-Demand Access to Property Measurements and 3D Visualization – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.27 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Limited Liability Co reported 2,782 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Martin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 21,482 were accumulated by Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership. Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 12,657 shares. Sands Cap Llc has 219,144 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 2,327 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 298,921 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Vanguard Grp owns 16.88M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Girard Limited invested 0.13% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 10,086 shares in its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Magnetar Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Rdl Finance owns 32,336 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 25.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,134 shares to 106,393 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,874 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).