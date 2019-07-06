As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Increased Its Stake; Jd Com (JD) Valuation Rose While Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.90 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,337 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, up from 224,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.97M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. Shares for $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M. POPE JOHN C sold $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 9,700 shares to 19,432 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 1.57% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.20 million shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 589,803 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 55,931 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 0.07% or 3,479 shares. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,737 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sit Investment Assocs Inc accumulated 0.12% or 36,220 shares. Natixis holds 0.11% or 173,427 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Savings Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fmr Llc owns 766,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kings Point Management owns 1.28% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 62,055 shares.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 155.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).