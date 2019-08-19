As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut Its Position; Check Capital Management Stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) Raised by $498,279 as Stock Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 77,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 13,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,965 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Any Dent Disney+ Makes in Netflixâ€™s Dominance Could Pump Up DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.51% or 92,254 shares. 352,556 are owned by Nomura Holding. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hussman Strategic Inc reported 30,700 shares. Alpine Lc holds 240,426 shares or 7.72% of its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A reported 65,971 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 280,247 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Com Al reported 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.4% or 7,145 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 67,153 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And invested in 0.7% or 367,495 shares. 427,150 are held by Cannell Peter B And Incorporated. Cranbrook Wealth Limited holds 622 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 276,171 were reported by Sather Fin Gp Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 79,900 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 157,653 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,849 shares. Gideon reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Citigroup accumulated 493,818 shares. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 1.57% or 2.20 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 389,381 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited accumulated 4,532 shares. Churchill has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wealthtrust Fairport accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Enterprise Financial Services has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 15,720 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).